TELANGANA POLLS CASH INFLOW ALLEGATIONS MECHANISM TO TACKLE ISSUE GAIN CURRENCY

Hyderabad: With the Telangana elections are just days away, the issue of alleged inflow of money to lure voters is gaining currency.

According to Section 58A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission has the authority to cancel the election if the booth is captured during the counting of votes or if the parties or candidates try to lure the voters with money.

As per Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 21 of the General Clauses Act 1897, the Election Commission makes a recommendation to the President for annulment of any election. If the President examines and approves the recommendation, the election can be annulled.

Such instances have come to notice in Tamil Nadu.

* During the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Election Commission canceled the polls in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies because money was being distributed to lure voters.

* After the death of the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa, the Election Commission of India annulled the 2017 by-election to the RK Nagar constituency, alleging that money was being distributed to voters.