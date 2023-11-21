Hyderabad : A keen electoral contest is on cards in the Telangana Assembly elections. Amidst this, all eyes are on the voters of the Hyderabad capital city as which party they will opt for. The rival parties are making all out efforts to reach out to the electorate in the state capital in different ways.

Enhanced civic infrastructure, job creation and "well maintained" law and order, among others, in Hyderabad and adjoining areas which constitute 24 segments in the 119 member-assembly in Telangana, are some of the key issues being highlighted by the ruling BRS party during its poll campaign in the run up to the upcoming elections.

There are 15 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits with 45.37 lakh voters, while nine are located in the adjoining parts of the city with over 50 lakh electors. The BRS won a majority of the seats in the 2018 assembly polls while Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won seven seats. AIMIM is said to have strongholds in the constituencies located in the southern part of the city.

Goshamahal is the only seat won by the BJP in the 2018 polls. T Raja Singh represents the segment. The higher concentration of voters, with nearly 30 per cent of the total 3.26 crore, forces all political parties to focus more on various rallies, mostly roadshows, pada yatras and corner meetings, besides other methods such as putting up hoardings.

While the ruling BRS government boasts of its efforts in making Hyderabad a "global city", opposition parties and political analysts dismiss the claim. In a recent meeting here, Minister K T Rama Rao said the total number of employees in the IT industry in the state increased to nearly nine lakh from over three lakh in 2014. He further said Hyderabad has surpassed Bengaluru in creating IT jobs.

BRS spokesperson Sarvan Dasoju said the "well maintained" law and order situation in the city, the investor- friendly atmosphere creating lots of jobs for youth and "excellent" civic infrastructure in terms of roads, flyovers and providing safe drinking water make the achievements of the BRS government and all put together made Hyderabad a "global city".

When asked about water logging in some parts of the city and the incidents of people being washed away in drains during the monsoon season, he said they are isolated incidents. "There is a visible development in Hyderabad during the past 10 years. Safety and citizen-friendly civic administration are the priorities of the state government. Water logging is sometimes basically due to flash rains," he said.

BJP spokesperson NV Subhash alleged that the BRS government had diverted funds from the Centre sanctioned for civic infrastructure and neglected the development of the city. Senior journalist and political analyst S Nagesh Kumar said the state government's claim that Hyderabad has become a "global city" will not cut ice and it is just a "one street affair".

Flooding takes place during monsoons, which is certainly an issue, and though the government has built several flyovers, there are still choke points at important places. "The entire focus of the government is on the western part of Hyderabad only. The centre of the city is neglected. The central part of the city is getting more and more choked," he said.

The improper planning of the infrastructure is leading to a lot of issues and there is a huge problem regarding the drainage system, he added. Meanwhile, several leaders, including BJP national chief J P Nadda, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao have already held roadshows to woo the city voters.

On November 19, Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad as part of his Telangana election campaign in support of the party's candidate from Malkajgiri N Ramchander Rao. Minister K T Rama Rao visited a local food joint which served him a few special delicacies apart from the very famous Hyderabadi Biryani.