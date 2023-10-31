Hyderabad: With Telangana polls around the corner, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which lost some of its leaders to Congress, is trying to woo disgruntled leaders from the rival party to its camp.

The ruling party's move is precipitated by the fact that Congress has offered tickets to party deserters. It has angered senior and loyal leaders in the ruling party. Whenever any key leader resigns from Congress, the BRS leadership loses no time in reaching out to them and inviting them to join the ruling party.

This strategy is paying the BRS dividends with the followers of these leaders also switching loyalties in their respective constituencies. This is expected to bolster the BRS position ahead of the November 30 election.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and senior leader T. Harish Rao are personally leading this effort to lure disgruntled Congress leaders to their camps. They are then inviting the leaders to meet BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.After succeeding in winning back the support of those who had left TRS (now BRS) during the Telangana movement, both the top leaders personally visited the houses of the Congress leaders soon after they resigned from the party.

As BRS has already announced candidates for almost all 119 constituencies, the party is assuring these leaders that they will be accommodated in suitable positions in the future. When senior leader and former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah resigned from the Congress over the alleged humiliation of Backward Classes leaders within the party, KTR rushed to his house in no time to invite him to join the party.

Ponnala, former president of Telangana Congress, ended his 40-year-long association with the Congress after it became clear that the party would not field him from the Jangaon constituency. In his resignation letter, he alleged that the Backward Caste leaders within the party were insulted when they had gone to Delhi to meet the central leaders to demand a fair share of tickets to BCs.Ponnala later joined the BRS in the presence of KCR. The ruling party used this defection to slam Congress over the manner in which it was seen as treating its BC leaders.

On October 29 when former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy resigned from Congress over denial of ticket from Nagarkurnool constituency, KTR and Harish immediately rushed to his house and invited him to join BRS. They were accompanied by a BRS candidate from the constituency, Marri Janardhan Reddy, who told the senior leader that he respects him like his father.

Nagam, once a bitter critic of KCR, was invited to meet KCR. Nagam, a six-time MLA, was enraged after Congress fielded. Rajesh Reddy, son of BRS MLC K. Damodar Reddy. Rajesh had joined the Congress party recently. Nagam, one of the last prominent leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana had joined Congress before the 2018 elections. The former, who was elected from Nagarkurnool for five consecutive terms, lost the 2018 election to BRS candidate Marri Janardhan Reddy.

The resignation of former MLA P. Vishnuwardhan Reddy from Congress came as another opportunity for BRS to bolster its ranks. He raised the banner of revolt after he was denied a ticket from the Jubilee Hills constituency in Hyderabad. The Congress fielded former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Harish Rao went to the house of Vishnuvardhan Reddy, son of the late P. Janardhan Reddy, who was leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in united Andhra Pradesh from 1994 to 1999. The BRS recalled the services of PJR, as Janardhan Reddy was popularly known, and promised Vishnuvardhan Reddy a suitable position in the party. The young leader, who enjoys good support in the constituency, also met KCR and decided to join BRS.