TELANGANA POLICE STEP UP VIGIL IN BORDERING DISTRICTS TO CHECK INFILTRATION OF MAOISTS

Hyderabad: With the rise in extremist activities in Chhattisgarh, security forces in Telangana have been put on high alert. The areas in Telangana close to Chhattisgarh borders are under the close vigil of the forces. The Telangana police teamed up with CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). The joint forces of Telangana police and CoBRA have been conducting raids in the bordering areas. More than 20 checkposts have been set up on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders.

A high-level meeting was convened by the Telangana police. Police officers helming the bordering districts of Telangana and Chhattisgarh were present at the meeting. During the meeting, information regarding the movement of CPI (Maoist) rebels was shared. Senior police officials in Telangana were given instructions to keep tabs on suspicious activities in the bordering districts.

Soon after the landmine explosion in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar convened a high-level meeting with the SPs of Maoist-affected regions of the state. The SPs were directed to take all necessary measures to thwart any extremist activities in the state. Efforts were underway to provide training to Telangana police personnel in counter-insurgency and jungle warfare.

It may be recalled that at least 10 policemen and one civilian driver had been killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on April 26. The attack on security forces took place in the Aranpur area of Dantewada. Maoists had blown up the hired mini-pickup van in which the security personnel were travelling. The martyred security personnel belonged to the District Reserve Guard (DRG).