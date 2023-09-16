TELANGANA POCSO COURT SENTENCES MAN TO THREE LIFE TERMS FOR RAPING MINOR DAUGHTER SEVERAL TIMES

Rajendranagar: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Rajendranagar Upperpally has sentenced a 35-year-old man to three life terms for raping his minor daughter several times and torturing her and his younger daughter for protesting against his act.

The court has also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh for the victim and her sister under the Telangana Victim Compensation Scheme. The Special Judge Y. Jayaprasad of Pocso court in Rajendranagar Upperpally convicted the man of offences of rape, sexual assault and intimidation under four sections of the Indian Penal code and the POCSO Act, 2012.

The court has sentenced the man to three life imprisonment terms and imposed a fine of Rs 18,000 on him. Also, the court has stated that the convict can appeal before high court from the jail.

Special Public Prosecutor Venkateshwar Reddy said that the convict, a resident of Rajendranagar, worked in a crematorium and has a son and two daughters. After his wife's death, he sent his son and 13-year-old elder daughter to government hostels while the younger daughter stayed with him. In 2021, the girl returned home as the hostels were closed due to Covid pandemic.

According to the Public Prosecutor, one night, the convict raped his minor daughter. Afterwards, he used to repeat the act regularly. He even threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about it.

Failing to endure pain, the girl told her younger sister about it and next day, they went to their next-door neighbour and informed her. The woman started keeping the girls at her house after hearing their ordeal. This enraged the man and he beat up his daughters with an electric wire. After others came to know about the incident, they took the girls to the police station and they lodged a complaint against their father.

The police registered a case, conducted an investigation and arrested the accused on September 21, 2021.

