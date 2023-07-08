Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Narayanaguda police registered a case based on a complaint filed by parents that the hospital doctors harmed the nose of their 10-year-old son in the name of surgery. The victim's family members complained that the boy had an infection in his nose and the doctors of the hospital gave a negligent answer after asked whey there was no proper treatment.

According to the police, a boy was born to Imran Khan and Harshannussa Khan of Kalapattar, Old City, on June 8 at a Hospital in Hyderguda after 13 years of waiting. The boy is named Fateh Khan. Doctors put the baby in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) the same day as he was having trouble breathing. After ten days, the parents found that the nose of the child was black.

The police said that when the doctors were asked, they said that an infection was caused during oxygen procedure and they brought an ointment worth Rs 18,000. The child developed a black part on his nose. Recently, when the parents saw the child once again, the blackened part had been removed and the doctors gave a careless answer about this.

The hospital charged Rs 35 thousand per day for the baby's treatment. The parents said that so far they had borrowed and paid the bill of Rs 5 lakh. They said that the child has a fever and a running nose, and the medical staff did not give proper treatment.

The parents alleged that the medical team at the hospital was the reason for the harm caused to their child. In response to this, the hospital authorities said that they will try to fix the nose after a year, and if they want to do complete plastic surgery, it will be possible after 10 years. Police have registered a case and are investigating.