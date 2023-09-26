TELANGANA PARENTS GIVE RS 3 LAKH SUPARI TO KILL ALCOHOLIC SON HELD

Bhadrachalam (Telangana): Frustrated on being harassed by their alcoholic son, a couple allegedly hired supari killers for Rs three lakh to have their son killed in Telangana's Bhadrachalam, police said on Monday.

Pagilla Ramu (57) and Savitri (55), residents of Bhadrachalam Medical Colony in Telangana were arrested along with the two killers on charge of murdering their 35-year-old son, Durgaprasad, who was killed by slitting his throat.

After killing Durgaprasad, the couple and the killers took the body to the nearby Tummalanagar forest in an auto and set it on fire by pouring petrol under Ganuga trees on the morning of September 10. All four fled from the spot after the incident.

The charred body was spotted later in the afternoon by a man who had gone to the forest in search of tadpoles. He informed the police and an investigation was started. Police distributed leaflets with the photograph of the deceased in Andhra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. The deceased's wife, Maunika, who lives in Telangana, identified the photograph as her husband's and approached the police. The women helped in identifying the deceased's parents and police took them into custody along with the hired killers.

Disclosing the details of the case at Etapaka police station, Rampachodavaram OSD KV Maheswara Reddy said that Durgadas was an alcoholic and came home drunk every night. He used to abuse his family members in an intoxicated state. Unable to bear the harassment, his wife left him and returned to her parents house. Durgadas, however, did not mend his ways and continued torturing his parents. He started pressuring them to sell off their house for money to buy drinks. When the couple refused, he beat them up.

Fed up with the torture that was continuing for many years, the couple decided to hire killers to get their son murdered. They paid Rs 3 lakh to two killers, Gummadi Raju (33) and Sheikh Ali Pasha (32) from Bhadrachalam.