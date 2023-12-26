Hyderabad (Telangana) : The organizers have canceled the 'Sunburn Festival' program in Hyderabad after the Cyberabad Police declined permission to the programme from the Cyberabad Police. The organisers planned to hold the event in Madapur, the hub of hi-tech city in the Telangana capital as part of the New Year celebrations.

Though the police denied permission, tickets were allegedly sold online on BookMyShow. The police have also registered a case against Sumanth, the organizer of the event. Also, notices were served on BookMyShow and nodal officials for selling tickets without obtaining permission. Currently, the 'Sunburn Show Hyderabad' event is not visible in BookMyShow.

However, tickets for the Sunburn Visakhapatnam even in Andhra Pradesh are on sale. Sunburn is a huge music festival and these high profile events are being organized in many states of the country. Alcohol is allowed in this event. In addition to this, there are allegations that unsocial activities are also taking place during these shows.