Palakurti: A newborn baby died after a nurse allegedly performed a cesarean section instead of a doctor at Palakurti Social Health Center of Janagama district of Telangana, the woman's family said. It is learnt that that the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Sources said that Kanneboina Sravanti, a resident of Dardepalli village in the mandal, was admitted to the government hospital in Palakurti by her family members on Wednesday after suffering from labor pains.

The family stayed at the hospital after the staff said that the woman will undergo a normal delivery. According to the family members, in the middle of the night, the labour pain of the expecting mother worsened. However, Dr Swapna who was supposed to be on duty at that time was not available, the family alleged.

With no doctor around, the staff nurse Sarita and her fellow paramedical workers performed started the cesarean section on the woman, the family said. They said that the newborn was shifted to the Janagama Area Hospital and was declared dead by the staff. On Thursday, the family members of the baby staged a dharna in front of the hospital in Palakurti along with locals, alleging that the child died due to the medical negligence of the medical staff.

They raised slogans and demanded dismissal of the doctors and staff nurses from their duties. Hospital Superintendent Lingamoorthy and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Supervisor Sugunakar Raju spoke to the victim's family members to pacify them. Later, the protesting family was pacified after the hospital assured them that action will be taken against the staff if they are found guilty in the baby's death.