Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) sleuths have found out that drugs were allegedly brought from Goa to Hyderabad for a rave party organised on the birthday of Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader's son. The accused is the YSRCP leader of the Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, the officials said.

On December 19, the police seized 'ecstasy pills' in Ameerpet Maitrivanam under SR Nagar police station. It was confirmed that drugs were used at the birthday party held there. The accused Ashiq Yadav(26) and Daddu Rajesh(27) were arrested from Nellore district and were found to have bought 60 'ecstasy pills' from a drug dealer named Hanumant Babu Sodivkar(50) also known as 'Baba' from Goa. A team of TSNAB police who went to Goa searched for four days and arrested him based on information.

TSNAB director Sandeep Sandilya said on Monday that 'ecstasy pills' were sold to peddlers in Hyderabad for Rs 1,000-1,200 each. He also informed that the accused was arrested and 60 pills were seized.

At the same time, Swadeep, the DJ operator of Century Pub in Film Nagar, has confirmed that he bought 14 grams of cocaine and paid Rs 1.4 lakh. It was found that there are 25 people from the city on the list of those who buy drugs from Baba.