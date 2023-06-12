Vikarabad Chilling details emerged about the brutal murder of a 19yearold nurse who had left the house in the night after being allegedly beaten up by her father and brotherinlaw at her home in Kallapur village of Vikarabad district on last Saturday The deceased has been identified as Shirisha 19 who used to work as a nurse at a private hospital in Vikarabad It is believed that she was killed on Saturday night June 10 after she left her home over a spat with family members Her body was found in a pond the next morningPolice said Shirisha was tortured to death her eyes were gouged out and the body bore multiple stab marks Locals said after Shirisha s mother Yadamma fell ill her brother Srikanth took her to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment three months ago Father Jangaiah and younger brother Srinivas stayed at home while Srikanth took care of their mother while Shirisha worked as a nurse After some days her father Jangaiah asked Shirisha to come home as there was no one to cook food for them She returned home from Hyderabad On Saturday her younger brother Srinivas called his other sister s husband Anil who stayed in Parigi and complained that Sirisha was not cooking for family members Anil rebuked Shirisha and also beat her Her father also beat Sirisha who got upset over it and left home after half past ten in the nightAs she did not return the family members searched for her but could not find her On Sunday morning they found her dead body in a pond a kilometre away from the village Police registered a murder case based on the written statement of her brother Srikanth DSP Karunasagar Reddy and CI Venkatramaiah visited the incident site Her father Jangaiah and sister s husband Anil have been detained and are being interrogated by the police DSP Karunasagar Reddy said cops suspect the hand of her brotherinlaw behind the murder and added that the case is being thoroughly investigated to arrest the killer He said the information available on Sirisha s phone can provide a breakthrough