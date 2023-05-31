Hyderabad (Telangana) : Friendship blossomed after a missed call between a 45-year-old woman and a 25-year-old youth, who began an illicit love affair that claimed both their lives eventually. Both of them died allegedly by suicide. Rajesh (25) from Panchotakulapally of Mulugu district was found dead on May 29th at Kuntluru near Hayatnagar in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Upon receiving the information from locals, police started an investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that Rajesh committed suicide.

According to Hayatnagar police, a government teacher (45) lives with her husband and two children in Hayatnagar. About a year and a half ago, Rajesh's cell phone received a missed call from her. By greeting each other, the two became acquainted. She said that she is not married. As the young man is also not married, both started chatting.

There was a bond between them and it turned into a sort of love. Later, they both travelled together in a car to various parts of the Nalgonda district. Every time she met, she was careful not to identify herself as married. Eventually, Rajesh wanted to marry her. He found out that she was married and had a daughter and a son. The young man, who thought he could not marry her, had been keeping a distance from her for two months.

Unable to bear this, she repeatedly sent messages to Rajesh's cell phone through WhatsApp saying, 'I can't live without you. I will die by drinking pesticides. On May 24th, she took insecticide and died on Monday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a hospital. After this incident, the teacher's son checked the WhatsApp chats on his mother's cell phone and came to the conclusion that Rajesh was the reason for her suicide.

He sought the help of his friends to identify him anyway. He pretended to be his mother and sent WhatsApp messages to Rajesh, who did not know about the death of the woman. An unsuspecting Rajesh replied saying that he would meet at a certain place. Rajesh came and waited at a tea stall on Kuntlur Road in Hayatnagar.

The teacher's son came there with his friends and took Rajesh to a deserted area in Doctors Colony. There he attacked Rajesh saying that he was responsible for his mother's tragedy. Then, Rajesh was deeply disturbed by this incident and tried to commit suicide. He then drank the pesticide and died at Doctors Colony in Hayatnagar. The postmortem report revealed that there were no signs of injury or bleeding on the body of Rajesh.