TELANGANA MINISTER RAMA RAO ESCAPES UNHURT AFTER ALMOST FALLING OFF CAMPAIGN VEHICLE DURING A ROADSHOW

Hyderabad: Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao escaped unhurt when he almost fell off an open-top vehicle during a roadshow in Armoor town of Nizamabad district on Thursday after its driver applied brakes. Telangana Minister Rama Rao and BRS Rajya Sabha MP KR Suresh Reddy who were accompanying the party candidate and sitting MLA Jeevan Reddy for filing nomination, were standing on the campaign vehicle.

A video of the incident showed Rama Rao, the MP and MLA, who was travelling atop the vehicle suddenly "falling" when the railing on the vehicle broke after the van's driver applied brakes. Rama Rao, who was standing in the middle, leaned forward and fell on the speaker kept on the vehicle, police said.

The MLA and the MP fell off the vehicle but the police personnel who were running along with the van caught hold of them and prevented both from falling on the road, they said. "No one was injured in the incident and immediately they were shifted to a car and they moved ahead," a senior police official told PTI.

Based on preliminary information, the official said the driver of the vehicle that was ahead of the van stopped when someone suddenly came in front of it, prompting the driver of the campaign vehicle to apply brakes resulting in the incident. Later, Jeevan Reddy filed his nomination.