Hyderabad (Telangana) : Ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi Minister K T Rama Rao has expressed concern over the suffering and death of huge number of residents in the embattled Gaza Strip which is caught in the crossfire of Hamas and Israel. He called for immediate intervention by the United Nations to find a solution to the vexed Israel-Palestine issue.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, K T Rama Rao, popularly called KTR, said, "The news about death of hundreds of civilians due to the bombing of a hospital in Gaza is truly distressing. It's heartbreaking to learn that around 4,500 people have lost their lives in this conflict over the past two weeks. The actions of both parties are difficult to justify and are creating a severe humanitarian crisis."

KTR said that he would stand in support of the call for an immediate ceasefire and the provision of essential humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. "It is crucial for all parties involved to distance themselves from indiscriminate violence. Instead, the focus should be on prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy as the means to fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinian people while also addressing Israel's security concerns," he said.

Expressing deep concern over the happenings and uncertainties in Gaza, the Telangana Minister urged the United Nations to intervene immediately and work towards an amicable resolution.