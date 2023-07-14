TELANGANA MINISTER K T RAMA RAO SENDS LEGAL NOTICE TO SUKESH CHANDRASEKHAR

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday issued a legal notice to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar demanding an apology for making slanderous statements against the BRS leader.

Rama Rao in his notice said it has come to his notice that Chandrasekhar has sent a 3-page complaint against him to the Home Minister, Governor and the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation on July 12 levelling falsified, fabricated, manipulated and forged allegations.

Despite being in judicial custody in respect of multiple criminal cases, it appears that you are vying for media attention from within the confines of your jail cell by publicizing and sensationalizing patently derogatory scurrilous falsehood against popular and responsible public figures like my client with some malicious ulterior motive, the notice by KTR's advocate said.

In April this year, BRS leader and Rama Rao's sister Kavitha denied knowing Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a prominent businessman, after some reports linking her with the latter emerged. In a tweet in the afternoon, Rama Rao said, Just learnt from media that a delusional fraudster and a noted criminal called Sukesh has made some ludicrous allegations about me.

I have never heard of this rogue and intend to pursue strong legal action against him for his nonsensical utterances. Request media also to be circumspect when publishing such wild comments/claims from fibsters. (PTI)