Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a man allegedly slit a 22-year-old woman's throat in Hyderabad in an alleged case of one-sided love on Tuesday night, official sources said. The incident occurred near Puppalaguda Tea Grill Hotel in the Narsinghi Police Station area. The deceased was a software engineer by profession, a native of Piduguralla of Palnadu district and was staying in s hostel in Gachibowli.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh (27), who works as a food delivery boy and is a relative of the deceased woman. Earlier, Ganesh proposed to marry the woman, but she refused his offer. According to sources, on Tuesday, the accused Ganesh called her and took her to the Tea Grill Hotel on a bike. Ganesh again proposed to her for marriage and she refused.

This led to an argument between the two and the accused took a knife from his bag and attacked her. The victim woman suffered grievous injuries on her throat and face, official sources said. The official sources said that Ganesh then took the woman to the nearby Continental Hospital for treatment. After receiving the information from the medical staff there, Gachibowli police reached the spot and collected details from the victim.

Also read: Honour killing: Couple killed in MP's Morena, bodies dumped in river

The police found that the case falls under the jurisdiction of their Narsinghi police station. The Narsinghi police were informed and the accused was handed over to them. Narsinghi police arrested Ganesh and started an investigation into the matter. The victim said that she spoke to him frequently because he was a relative. She said that she did not love the accused.

She further explained to the police that he was going to kill her out of anger that she had rejected his love. The official sources said that a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused and action will be taken as per the law.