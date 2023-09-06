Hyderabad: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Mudduru Umashankar from Kothapet, who has been absconding for three years after committing a fraud of Rs 34.45 crores in the name of doing community service on Tuesday, police said.

"Umashankar used to advertise himself as a spiritual teacher and doing community service. He made people believe that he built and managed old-age homes, night shelters, and cowsheds under the name of 'OUR PLACE'. He exhorted money in the form of funds. He has been absconding for three years and three cases were registered in the Chaitanya Police Station along with Hyderabad Central Crime Station. A special team was formed under the CID Superintendent of Poilice Ramireddy arrested him in Kompally," said Additional Director of General of Police CID Mahesh Bhagwat.

Police said that the accused has been doing it since 2006 and collected a total of Rs 30 crores. In 2015 Sadhajan Girish Prasad, a resident of Asmanghat complained to the Chaitanyapuri police about his fraud. In November of the same year, two more cases were registered. It has been found that Umashankar looted Rs. 34.45 crores in all these cases. Subsequently, these three cases were transferred to CID.

Umashankar has been absconding since 2020 and two non-bailable warrants were pending. The officials arrested the accused in Kompally and produced him in court.

