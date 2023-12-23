TELANGANA MAN GETS 20 YEARS IMPRISONMENT FOR RAPING IMPREGNATING MINOR GIRL

Nalgonda: A court in Telangana's Nalgonda district sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl.

On Friday, the First Additional Sessions Judge of Nalgonda district B. Tirupati pronounced the accused, Nizamuddin (36) guilty of three charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been served sentence to 20 years of imprisonment for each of the three charges with all sentences to be served concurrently.

This apart, the court ordered that the victim should be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. The amount has to be deposited in the bank account for the victim's future. Also, it slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on Nizamuddin. He has been directed to hand over this amount to the victim's family.

According to the public prosecutor, the accused and the victim resided in the same locality. The accused became acquainted with the girl and in December 2022, he took her to a secluded place near Nalgonda. He raped her and she got pregnant.

After the girl's parents learnt about the incident, they lodged a police complaint and the accused was booked under POCSO Act. During the hearing of the case, Rural SCI Kancharla Bhaskar Reddy and others submitted evidence before the court and Special Advocate Sirigiri Venkat Reddy presented the arguments in the case.