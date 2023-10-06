TELANGANA LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL MEMBER KASIREDDY NARAYANA REDDY JOINS CONGRESS

New Delhi: Telangana Legislative Council member Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, who recently resigned from the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), joined the Congress here on Friday in the presence of its president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Another senior BRS leader Thakur Balaji Singh also joined Congress. Both the leaders took the party membership in the presence of Kharge along with many local leaders and workers.

In a post on X, the Congress shared pictures of the two leaders joining the party. "Today, in the presence of Congress President Shri @Kharge, BRS leaders Shri Kasireddy Narayana Reddy & Shri Thakur Balaji Singh, along with 100 current and former elected representatives from the Kalwakurthy Assembly Constituency, Telangana join the Congress Party," the party said in a post on X.