Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday launched FoundersLab, a startup company dedicated to unleashing the creative potential and fostering innovation among students, with the aim of nurturing them into aspiring entrepreneurs.

A release from Rama Rao's office said FoundersLab will operate across various states in the country, collaborating with educational institutions, universities, and engineering colleges. During the event, the BRS working president highlighted the abundance of opportunities in the startup sector and the Telangana government's efforts in creating platforms such as T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Works, RICH, and Agri Hub to support and encourage the youth of the state.

Also read: Telangana IT Minister KTR, AAP MP Raghav Chadha feature in WEF's top 30 influencers' list

The Minister appreciated the initiative of FoundersLab, which aims to nurture students' aspirations from the early educational stages, as a significant step towards building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Founder of FoundersLab and CEO Sakuntala Kasaragadda emphasized the potential of connecting diverse fields like pharma, agriculture, management, and engineering to unearth impactful innovations for society. with the collaborative efforts of educational institutions and the government, FoundersLab would extend comprehensive support and necessary services to help students become the best entrepreneurs they can be, said the founder.

MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Pilot Rohith Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Aravind Kumar, and MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Pilot Rohith Reddy, Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Aravind Kumar were present. (PTI)