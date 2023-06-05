Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday said it has recorded an increase of 31.44 per cent in export of information technology (IT) and information technology enabled services (ITeS) at Rs 2,41,275 crore for FY 2022-23.

The exports stood at Rs 1,83,569 crore during the last fiscal. "Telangana witnessed a remarkable increase in IT/ITeS exports, reaching a staggering Rs. 2,41,275 crore during the fiscal year 2022-23. This represents an astounding growth of 31.44 per cent compared to the previous financial year," a state government report said. The surge of Rs 57,706 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23 is the highest annual rise since the formation of the State, it further said.

Telangana has not only maintained the growth but also surpassed the national average growth solidifying the position, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said after releasing the report. Telangana added 1,27,594 new jobs during the financial year 2022-23, bringing the total IT/ITeS employment to 9,05,715. This represents an impressive year-on-year increase of 16.29 per cent compared to the FY 2021-22, the report said.

Earlier this Year, Rama Rao had said that Telangana is the best-performing state in India and ranks number one in terms of per capita income under the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Citing a media report, Minister KTR took to Twitter and said, "Best performing state under a visionary CM KCR Garu is ranked No. 1 in India. Per Capita Income of Telangana has increased from Rs1,24,000 in 2014-15 to Rs3,17,000 in 2022-23. A growth of 155 per cent. Growth Highest. This performance is despite an inimical Union Govt".

He further cited a research institute survey and said that it is also important for Telangana to be at the bottom of the corruption indices. "While it may be a matter of great pride for Telangana to be ranking on top of the charts on increased Per Capita income It's equally important to be at the bottom on indices such as Corruption. Telangana has the lowest corruption among 13 States: CSDS survey," he tweeted.

Telangana Finance Minister Thaneeru Harish Rao in his budget speech had mentioned that the per capita income of Telangana is higher than the national per capita income. (With agency Inputs )