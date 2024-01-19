TELANGANA INKS SLEW OF MOUS AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

Hyderabad: The third day of the World Economic Forum in Davos recorded a host of pacts with many companies expressing interest to invest in Telangana.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Investment Promotion Special Secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others held meetings with representatives of various industry heads on Thursday. Tata Group, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, Q Centrio, Uber, Systra, O9 Solutions, and others have come forward to invest in the state.

Representatives of many organisations have inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana government. The CM met World Food Prize winner David Nabarro on the occasion.

A Tata Group company has assured investment worth Rs 1,500 crore. The Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to set up advanced technical skill training centres in 50 ITIs of the state. Under the partnership project, the government ITIs across the state will be upgraded as 'Advanced Technology Centres' and long-term, short-term and bridge courses would be conducted.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran met Reddy at the World Economic Forum and discussed the company's investment plans in Telangana. The Tata Advanced Systems Limited has already undertaken several projects in global defence and aerospace.

Also, Tata Group's Air India will choose Hyderabad as a transit hub for expansion. Connectivity of domestic and international flights from Hyderabad will be increased. Reddy said that Tata Group is working as a key partner in the development of Telangana. Chandrasekaran said Telangana is a strategic centre for Tata Group's investments and they will expand their businesses in the state as much as possible

Next, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH), a leading UK-based medical device manufacturer has come forward to set up its production centre in Hyderabad. It will invest Rs 231.5 crore in the next two to three years. SIGH MD Gauri Sridhara and Director Amar Cheedipotu announced this decision at a meeting with Reddy in Davos

In the first phase of this project, general surgical equipment and advanced equipment for microsurgery will be manufactured. The company manufactures equipment required for orthopedic, skin, and eye-related delicate surgeries.

In the second phase, the unit will be expanded to manufacture robotic medical devices. SIGH supplies equipment to the National Health Service, the Ministry of Defence and private hospitals across UK.

Uber has decided to expand its services in Hyderabad. A delegation of the company held talks with Reddy in Davos. It has decided to expand its mobility operations through artificial intelligence and machine learning and employ around 1,000 engineers here.

The company has also decided to introduce two innovative services in Hyderabad. Uber Green offers exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides. Shuttle services will be introduced to provide premium and efficient rides on high-capacity vehicles. The company representatives said that they are committed to work towards environmental protection in Telangana. Revanth said with the expansion of Uber and new services in Hyderabad, the mobility and automotive sector will expand in the state

Q Centrio, an IT development and services company, will expand its operations in Telangana. Elamurthy, representative of the organisation, met Minister Sridhar Babu at Davos. The company has a unique reputation for providing state-of-the-art IT services in the fields of Oil and Gas, Financial Services, Travel and Hospitality, Automotive, Agriculture, and Engineering. It has already expanded operations in the US and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers advanced technology services like artificial intelligence, robotics process automation, machine learning, and blockchain solutions. As part of the company's expansion, it has chosen to create around 1,000 jobs in Hyderabad

O9 Solutions has announced to set up a special Supply Chain Skills Academy in Telangana. Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of O9 Solutions met Babu and said that the company will set up training centres for engineering graduates. They provide training in industry domain knowledge, product management, artificial intelligence, and other technical skills