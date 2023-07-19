TELANGANA IMD PREDICTS MORE RAINS AMID DISRUPTION OF NORMAL LIFE

Hyderabad: Amid disruption of normal life owing to widespread rains in several pockets of Telangana, the Weather office has predicted heavy and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Khammam, Warangal and other districts for the next few days owing to the Southwest Monsoon activity. The monsoon which is active over Telangana brought heavy rainfall in Mulugu and at isolated places in Hanumakonda and Karimnagar districts, the Weather office said.

In Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi R Gadwal has asked the officials to be keep vigil on the rains and to act on a war footing while bracing for any eventualities. The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) personnel have been activated to drain out water logging on roads.

Gadwal has also issued detailed instructions related to dealing with dilapidated buildings. She has warned of serious actions in case of negligence or inaction on any of the aspects discussed. The Weather office has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in the city in the next 48 hours, on Tuesday evening.

"Light to moderate rains are expected to continue. Citizens are advised to stay indoors. Dial the control room on 040-21111111 for any rain-related issues & assistance. Instructed all the officials from Zonal Commissioners to field level officers to be on high alert & facilitate the public. Monsoon emergency teams and EVDM teams are on the field monitoring the complaints they are receiving(sic)," Gadwal wrote in Twitter.

Heavy rains forecast- The Weather Bureau, in its forecast and farmers weather bulletin, has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers at most places over Telangana on Wednesday. It has warned of heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain as very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts - Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and others, on Wednesday.

CS reviews rain situation-Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, official sources said, held a teleconference with senior officials and Collectors of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Khammam, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanmakonda and other districts. It is learnt the top bureaucrat had cautioned the officials of the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The CS, citing the rain forecast, said there is a likelihood of heavy rains over the next few days. "We should focus on ensuring that there is no loss of human life and minimise the damage to property," she said. A handout from the State Secretariat said the CS have issued instructions to the Collectors to identify the low lying areas and to closely monitor the situation.

Control rooms- The Chief Secretary has asked the the Collectors to be prepared which will help them respond immediately to any emergency. She also adviced the Collectors to set up control room in their Collectorates and in mandals to monitor the situation. According to Disaster Management Secretary Rahul Bojja, the low lying areas, vulnerable causeways and bridges in the sate have already been identified and are being monitored.

Rescue on standby-Director General, Fire Services, Nagi Reddy said the fire department has already put in place the necessary equipment in all its district offices. The department is also on high alert and ready to provide assistance to the districts in case of emergency, he said. (With PTI inputs)