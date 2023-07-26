Hyderabad: Already drenched for several days now, Telangana witnessed intense rainfall from Wednesday evening with MeT predicting more heavy showers in the entire state for the next 48 hours.

Hyderabad district, according to the weather warning issued by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), will witness extremely heavy rainfall ranging from 115.60 mm to 204.40 mm on Thursday, with the downpour expected to continue until Friday morning. In the districts of Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem, even more intense heavy rainfall is anticipated.

Over the past week, incessant rains have led to reservoirs and streams in the city being filled, but this has also caused significant traffic disruptions due to water bodies overflowing. To prepare for any contingencies, officials have been instructed to make relief materials readily available to citizens and to identify suitable rehabilitation centers. Immediate repair work on damaged state and national highways was also emphasized.

The emergency situation arising out of heavy rains prompted the state's chief secretary, Santhi Kumari, to call for increased vigilance among district collectors, superintendents of police, and commissioners of police.

During a teleconference on Wednesday, Santhi Kumari highlighted the potential risk of floods arising from the overflowing dams, canals, and ponds in the Godavari basin. She urged revenue and police officers to prioritize the safety of citizens residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The police department was tasked with managing traffic congestion to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

District collectors were directed to disseminate information through local cable TV and other broadcast media about precautionary measures in response to the anticipated heavy rains. Specifically, Santhi Kumari urged the Bhadrachalam district collector to review all processes, given the recorded rise of 43 feet in water levels due to the overflowing Godavari river.

