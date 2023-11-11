TELANGANA HORROR PREGNANT WOMAN MURDERED BY FATHER BROTHERS OVER LAND DISPUTE IN KHAMMAM

Wyra: In a shocking incident, a young pregnant woman has been brutally murdered by her father and brothers over a property dispute Khammam district of Telangana, sources said. The deceased woman's husband has been critically injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Ushasree while her husband as Ramakrishna.

The inhumane incident took place on Friday in Thatipudi village of Wyra mandal of Khammam district of the southern state. According to the police and locals, an argument broke out between the Ramakrishna couple and her father and brothers over cutting of trees in the compound of her house in the village.

The argument turned into a scuffle with Ushasree's father Pittala Ramulu and brothers Naresh, and Venkatesh attacking the couple with stones besides machetes, axes, and shovels they had brought with them, sources said. Ramakrishna and Ushashri ran for their life, but the accused chased them and first attacked Ramakrishna indiscriminately and he collapsed, said an official.

As Ushasree was running across the road in the market, her father and brothers, who followed her, attacked her and she died on the spot, added the official. Locals said that the deceased was five months pregnant. The condition of the woman's husband is said to be critical. Pittala Ramu and Venkatesh were also injured in this incident.

According to the police, a case of murder has been registered based on the complaint received about the incident. Locals said that the the victim couple and the woman's parents were embroiled in a dispute ever since Ushasree's maternal grandfather Manyam Venkaiah gave her an agricultural field along with a house and a place in the village after hger marriage ten years ago.