Hyderabad: A day after directions by the Supreme Court, the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court will hear the anticipatory bail petition of MP YS Avinash Reddy, accused in the murder case of former minister Viveka, on Thursday. The single judge who heard the petition filed by Avinash Reddy in April issued an interim order and ordered him to attend the hearing daily.

The court has directed the CBI, which is probing the high profile murder case to give a submit a written questionnaire before in the case. The hearing comes a day after the Supreme Court refused to hear Avinash Reddy's anticipatory bail plea while directing him to place the bail plea before the Telangana High Court.

Also read: Suspense continues on Avinash arrest: AP Police surveillance on CBI

The Telangana High Court ordered a fresh inquiry into the case on April 24. The hearing in the court was held on April 27 and 28, but the arguments were not completed after which the court adjourned the hearing to June 5. However, the court refused to grant interim relief to Avinash Reddy. Reddy approached the Supreme Court after the CBI issued a notice asking him to attend the investigation.

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy is facing a threat of arrest by the CBI in the Vivekananad murder case. The CBI had recently summoned him for questioning. However, Avinash Reddy failed to appear before the CBI for questioning while citing his mother's illness. High drama ensued at the Viswabharati hospital as supporters of Avinash Reddy created a ruckus and chased and attacked mediapersons who had rushed to the spot to cover a raid by CBI sleuths at the hospital possibly to arrest Avinash Reddy.