Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to take strict action against 15 employees working in various capacities in the Margadarsi Chit Funds.

The employees include Margadarsi DGM B. Ramakrishna Rao, Finance Director S. Venkataswamy, YS Presidents P. Rajaji, Ch. Sambamoorthy, P. Mallikarjuna Rao, GMs L. Srinivas Rao, J. Srinivas, A. Chandraya, S. Phani Srinath, Deputy General Manager D. Sitharamanjaneya. The High Court made it clear that strict action should also not be taken against Chief Managers T. Haragopal, P. Viplava Kumar, K. Umadevi, AGMs Bommishetti Sambasiva Karna Kumar and N. Madhusudan Rao.

Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy conducted an urgent hearing on the lunch motion petition filed by the Margadarsi officers. The petitioners said that the CID officials were trying to take strict action against the employees during the searches at the head office of Margadarsi Chitfunds in Hyderabad.

Senior Advocate Dammalapati Srinivas and Advocate Vimal Vasireddy argued for the petitioners. Besides ordering strict action should not take against the petitioners, they also requested an order of an investigation as per law. They said that even though the petitioners are not accused in the case, CID officials are harassing them in the name of investigation.

Lawyer Govindar Reddy argued on behalf of the Andhra government that the searches were completed at the head office of Margadarsi Chit Funds in Hyderabad at 9 o'clock on Thursday. The High Court has passed an interim order directing the AP government and the CID not to take strict action against the petitioners until further investigation. The hearing has been postponed to the 28th of this month. The AP government and the CID have ordered the respondents to file counters.

