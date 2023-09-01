TELANGANA GOVT TO DO AWAY WITH MANUAL HOSPITAL TICKETS INTRODUCES AADHAR BASED ADMISSION FOR BETTER PATIENT CARE

Hyderabad: That inquisitive dialogue “If a patient is dying, is it necessary to get the hospital ticket?” by Sanjay Dutt in the 2003 comedy drama Munnabhai MBBS has probably been an open mystery in the Indian medical system. Telangana government seems to have cracked the puzzle. In an innovative move to enhance patient care and cut the cumbersome procedure for treatment, the state government has introduced Aadhar based online admission of patients without having to get the manual tickets.

Under the new system of hospital admissions, the patient will have to produce his or her Aadhar card and give a fingerprint after which his or her details will be recorded instantly recorded online in the hospital database. The online records will also help in the subsequent follow-ups. The system is expected to render obsolete the manual tickets at the government hospitals and relieve patients and attendants from having to wait in long queues for the tickets.

Sources said that the new system has been implemented in hospitals by the State Vaidhan Vidhana Parishad on a pilot basis and later be extended to local dispensaries. Under the new system, once the patient details are registered online, a unique CR number is generated for the patient for future reference. Whenever the patient revisits the hospital and registers the Aadhaar or CR number, the complete record of the patient will be available to the doctors.

State Vaidhan Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Ajay Kumar said that the online OP system is being implemented in the district hospitals of the state in the first stage and will be extended at the lower level. He said that these services are also expanding in other hospitals under the Vaidhan Vidhana Parishad. "Online records will pave the way for faster and better medical services. There is some rush at OP during first-time registration. We have focused on reducing this traffic," he said.