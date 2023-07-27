TELANGANA GOVT SCHOOLS TO REMAIN SHUT ON FRIDAY DUE TO INCESSANT RAINS

Hyderabad: Amid incessant rains in Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a Red Alert on Thursday and Orange Alert for Friday with the state government announcing a holiday at the schools across the state on Friday. The incessant rains have flooded low lyign areas prompting authorities to shift as many as 60 families to safer locations on Wednesday.

The local meterological department has predicted more rains in the state. A Met official warned that many places in Telangana are likely to receive very heavy rains today including capital Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a red alert across the state today and an orange alert on Friday.

Schools closed for Friday: In view of the incessant rains, the CMO Telangana office on Thursday said that Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has instructed Education Minister Sabitha Reddy to declare holiday to all educational institutions for tomorrow (Friday) and issue necessary orders immediately.

Vehicles diverted to Gachibowli-Lingampally routes: The incessant rains have submerged key roads including the Khairatabad's Mint Compound Road, Old CBI Quarters besides the Metro Station on Khairatabad Main Road. Due to knee-deep water on the roads, the motorists and the local people faced difficulties owing to which vehicles were diverted on Gachibowli-Lingampally routes.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Traffic Police cautioned people about the water released from two tanks above Musi River. “We urge the inhabitant on the banks of Musi to be cautious and appeal to obey the instructions of Police Officers and Civic Authorities,” an official said. All the roads in Secunderabad, Boinpally, Maredupalli, Chilakalaguda, Patni, Paradise, Begumpet, Alwal, Tirumalagiri Jawaharnagar, and Secunderabad Railway Station areas have become waterlogged due to incessant rains with drains overflowing in many places.

Houses inundated: In Ayyappa Colony, Nagol Division, LB Nagar range, rainwater entered the houses due to the overnight heavy rain. Motorists faced difficulties due to heavy flood water on Sagar Ring Road. The flood water also reached Omkar Nagar bus stop near Hastinapuram.

Vehicles submerged: Motorists passing by the Bashirbagh Law College road are facing difficulties due to knee-deep waters. Vehicles parked on the side of the roads were submerged in water on Thursday.