Hyderabad: After receiving nearly 1.25 crore applications for the poll 'guarantees' of Congress and other welfare measures, the Telangana government on Monday announced formation of a cabinet sub-committee to ensure the effective implementation of its promises. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with ministers and officials on the 'Praja Palana' (people's governance) held from December 28 to January 6.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, state Information and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said altogether 1.25 crore applications were received from people during the 'Praja Palana' drive. While 1.05 crore applications were for availing benefits of the 'Abhaya Hastham' six 'guarantees' of Congress, about 20 lakh applications were relating to issues like PDS ration cards.

The cabinet sub-committee comprises Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (chairman), IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, besides some key officials. The deliberations of the committee would be placed before the cabinet, Srinivas Reddy said.

Noting that the special drive for receiving applications for Congress' guarantees was completed, he said the government is sincere in fulfilling them. The process of creating a database for the 1.25 crore applications has been taken up on a war footing, he added.