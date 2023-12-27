TELANGANA GOVT ANNOUNCES UP TO 90 PERCENT WAIVER ON PENDING TRAFFIC CHALLANS

Hyderabad: In a pleasing development for motorists, the Revanth Reddy led Congress government in Telangana has announced a one time waiver on the pending challans on vehicles in the state, sources said. To this extent, the Secretary of the Transport Department issued an order on Tuesday. The move is seen as a relief measure by the newly elected Congress government in the state for the common people even as it is also expected to boost the government exchequer.

In the order issued in this regard put on its official X account, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union said that the percentage of challans are divided according to the category of the vehicle. The push carts and TSRTC buses are to pay 10% of the challan amount with a waiver of 90%. While as 2 and 3 wheelers are to pay 20% of the total challan amount with a waiver of 80%, the workers union said.

For light-motor vehicles, including cars and 4 wheeler, and heavy-motor vehicles including trucks, the waiver is 60%, the order said. “Telangana State, Hyderabad has stated that in recent years, e-Challan pendency is in huge numbers and due to Covid-19 pandemic many of the vehicle owners have not paid e-Challans.

Same time contact and non-contact enforcement was done, and large number of Traffic Challans were imposed. The huge pendency clearance is very difficult,” stated the order. It is learnt that the one-time waiver of the challans will remain open from December 26 to January 10. An official said that in order to pay the challan amount, the vehicle owners will have to visit the Telangana traffic e-challan website.