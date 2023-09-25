Hyderabad: In a major setback to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected two names nominated by the state government for MLC posts. Tamilisai said that the nominees were rejected as they do not have any experience in the social service sector and are thus unfit for getting elected under the Governor quota.

State government had recommended Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for MLC posts but Tamilisai rejected the names. In a letter to the state chief secretary Shantikumari, Tamilisai stated that the two nominees do not have any special knowledge or experience in the fields of literature, science and technology, art, cooperative movement and social service. She said that they do not meet the qualification criteria laid down in Article 171(5) and does not possess the requisite skills needed for being elected under Governor quota.

The governor said that it is not appropriate to nominate people to MLC posts without proper qualifications. Tamilisai said that there are many eminent people with adequate qualifications in the state who can be considered in their place. It is not appropriate to recommend the names of those who are solely associated with politics without considering their qualifications, the letter read.

Elaborating further Tamilisai said that if these two names are approved then those who have special knowledge and experience in the respective fields will not get their due recognition.