Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to declare a holiday for all educational institutions on July 28 in the wake of incessant heavy rainfall in the state. The decision came after a relentless downpour in different districts of Telangana. KCR had earlier declared the closure of all schools and colleges in the state on July 26 and 27.

There were earlier complaints from parents and school authorities on the delay in announcement of rain holidays by the government. For instance, Sabitha Reddy announced the holiday last week at 8.18 am, while most of the children have already reached the school. The schools had to send the children back besides asking the parents to come fetch the children who commute to school by-self. The early announcement from the CM was welcomed by all quarters.

Rain effect: Telangana government extends holiday by a day; schools, colleges to remain shut Friday

IMD predicts more rains-The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday along with heavy winds at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph. Bhadradri, Khammam, Janagama, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Mahabubabad, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Manchiryala, Kumuram Bhim, Adilabad, Jagityala, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Sangareddy and Nalgonda districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday.

Also read: Telangana: Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, districts; 60 families shifted to relief camps in Bhadradri-Kothagudem

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Medak, Medchal, Adilabad, and Kumuram Bhim districts will receive the heaviest rain on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rains will occur in Peddapalli, Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagityala, and Adilabad districts on Saturday.

Red alert-In its 'impact-based heavy rainfall warning for districts of Telangana', the Weather agency issued a red alert predicting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda and other districts on both July 27 and July 28. Around 60 families were shifted to relief camps after the flooding of low-lying areas in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, amid continuous rains lashing Telangana.

State geared-The authorities have urged the people of the state to ensure their safety amid the heavy constant downpour. People are advised to only step out of their houses if needed. The authorities are constantly monitoring the rain situation amid continuous rainfall so that they may respond fully equipped to any emergency calls.