TELANGANA GOING TO WITNESS CONGRESS TOOFAN SAYS RAHUL GANDHI

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Telangana is going to witness a 'toofan' (storm) of support for his party in the legislative assembly polls and that the ruling BRS would lose badly. Addressing a rally at Pinapaka in Khammam district, he alleged that the corruption of BRS can be seen all over the state.

He said the first aim of the Congress is to "make a people's government in Telangana" and after that "dislodge" the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. "KCR has come to know that a Congress 'toofan' is going to come in Telangana... Such a storm is going to come that KCR and his party would not been seen in Telangana," Gandhi said.

"Chief Minister (K Chandrasekhar Rao) asks what Congress party has done? Chief Minister saab, the school and college in which you studied, Congress made them. The roads on which you travel, Congress made those roads," he pointed out. Congress was able to achieve the development with the support of the youth of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said.

It was Congress that delivered on the promise of Telangana statehood and made Hyderabad "the IT capital of the world," he added. "The fight is between 'Dorala (feudal lords) Telangana and 'prajala' (people's) Telangana," he went on, alleging that all the departments "where money is made", including liquor and sand, are in the hands of the "CM's family".

The people saw the dream of a "people's Telangana" when they wanted a separate state but KCR is fulfilling the dream of only one family, Gandhi further charged. "The symbols of his (KCR's) corruption are seen in every corner of Telangana," he remarked, accusing accused KCR of having "looted Rs one lakh crore from people" in the name of building the Kaleswaram project. Gandhi had visited the Medigadda barrage of Kaleswaram project recently following reports that the piers of the barrage have sunk.

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that the BRS, BJP and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM are working together, and recalled that the BRS had supported the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha. He further accused the AIMIM of fielding its candidates wherever the Congress fights elections, in order to help the BJP. The electoral battle is between the Congress and BRS, he said adding that the AIMIM and BJP are helping the BRS in the elections.