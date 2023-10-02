TELANGANA GIRL DIES OF ELECTROCUTION AT SUPERMARKET

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl lost her life allegedly due to electrocution at a supermarket in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Monday, police said. The girl had gone to the supermarket along with her parents. She went towards a refrigerator apparently looking for juice, and when she tried to open its doors she received an electric shock, they said.

The girl's father who was around her immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police official said. A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media and also broadcast by some local TV channels, showing the child moving towards a refrigerator and trying to open its doors.