TELANGANA FOUR KIDS MEET WATERY GRAVE IN KRISHNA RIVER DIVERS FISH OUT BODIES

Jobulamba Gadwal (Telangana): Four children met a watery grave in the River Krishna in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district. The tragic incident took place when the four children went out for taking a bath in the river. Sources said the deceased have been identified as Sameer (8), Afrin (17), Rihan (15) and Nasreen (7). They belonged to the Kurnool district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased's parents have been identified as Ibrahim and Ismail. Earlier, the parents of the deceased were living at Vallur village under the Itikyalam mandal of the district. Now, they have settled in Kurnool city and working as traders. The children had visited their relative's house to attend a function at Boravelli village in Manavpadu mandal of the district.

After the function was over, altogether 11 children took an auto-rickshaw and had gone to the Mangampet suburbs to take a bath in the River Krishna. Four children drowned in the river while taking a bath as they do not know swimming. The bodies were fished out with the help of local people and divers. The deceased were in the age group of 7 to 17 years. The bodies were shifted to Gadwala Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Both the parents of the deceased are in a state of shock. A pall of gloom descended on the houses of deceased family members. The relatives are in utter disbelief and shock. After conducting the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the kin. The aggrieved families were yet to come out of the tragedy.