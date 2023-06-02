Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: According to the Raj Bhavan, on the eve of Telangana Formation Day, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan did not receive any invitation from the state government for the celebrations on the occasion.

As usual, the Governor was supposed to participate in Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan. A day before on Thursday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of the state's 10th Formation Day.

Also read: Telangana Governor, CM greet people on State Formation Day

The Telangana government is expected to organise the celebrations on a grand scale spanning 21 days from June 2. On the occasion of the decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day, Rao remembered the struggles, movements and sacrifices behind Telangana achieving statehood in various stages over six decades, an official release said. The opening ceremony of the 21-day-long celebrations would be held at the new state Secretariat here on June 2, where Rao will unfurl the national flag.

The chief minister recalled the manner in which the second phase movement was transformed into a democratic struggle in a parliamentary manner by spreading the ideology towards the formation of the state and uniting people, the release said.

Nine years ago on June 2, 2014, Telangana became the 29th state of India, the chief minister said adding that it is remarkable that the new State of Telangana overcame all hurdles and thwarted the political conspiracies hatched by the antagonists and stood as a strong developing state in the country.