TELANGANA FIVE PEOPLE KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT IN WARANGAL

Wardhannapet(Telangana): Five people were killed along with two others, who were injured in a major road accident near Yellanda village in the Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into an autorickshaw. All four deceased were labourers, who worked as honey- sellers. The autorickshaw was carrying seven people including the auto driver, Srinivas. At the time of the accident, four people died on the spot while three others were rushed to the hospital. However, one of the injured died while undergoing treatment.

The injured were taken to Warangal MGM Hospital where the doctors declared the condition of the two injured as critical whereas deceaseds' bodies were sent for post-mortem. The police reached the spot upon receiving the information from the locals. The villagers and the police worked for more than 2 hours to retrieve the bodies stuck in the auto.

After getting the information, Warangal assistant commissioner of police, Suresh Kumar reached the site. "The autorickshaw was heading towards Thorrur when an overspeeding truck, coming from the opposite direction from Khammam, hit the autorickshaw", said Suresh.

"The truck driver, who was in an inebriated condition while driving, lost his balance and hit the autorickshaw, which was crushed beneath the wheels of the truck, leading to the death of four labourers on the spot. Another died at the hospital," Suresh added.

