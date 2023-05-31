Hyderabad (Telangana): A huge fire broke out inside a car garage at Gunti Jangaiah Nagar near the LB Nagar intersection in Hyderabad city on Tuesday evening at around 7.30 PM, police said. 20 cars were burnt to ashes. However, there was no loss of life reported in the incident. "We suspect that since cylinders were kept in the garage, loud noises were heard while the fire was raging," a senior police official said on Wednesday morning.

According to the police officials, a huge fire broke out in the 'Car O Man' garage of a second-hand car showroom in LB Nagar Police Station limits. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot upon receiving information from the locals. Personnel of the fire brigade immediately started to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control after around three hours, at around 10.30 PM. As a safety precaution, the electricity supply in the nearby areas was stopped.

LB Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saishri said that four cars were taken out safely, but 20 cars were reduced to ashes. "The loss of property is yet to be determined," police said, adding they are now probing how the fire broke out. On receiving the information, the owner of the garage Vijaykumar also visited the spot. On seeing the fire, Vijaykumar, however, collapsed and was taken to a nearby hospital.

