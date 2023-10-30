TELANGANA ENGINEERING STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE IN GHAZIABAD

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: An engineering college student from Telangana died by suicide in Ghaziabad late on Saturday night. He has been identified as Nandhu of Gunjali Mandal village in Nizamabad.

The deceased was a third-year student of architecture at Sundardeep College. Some scattered materials and a blood-stained knife were found in his room. No suicide note has been found on the spot. The police are investigating the matter.

Before taking the extreme step, Nandhu had talked to his sister Soundarya on the phone. He told her that he had a lot to say but couldn't remember anything. Hearing the panicked voice, the sister called Nandhu's friend Kushal and asked him to go to him. By the time Kushal reached there, he was dead.

Nandhu was living on rent on the first floor of a retired policeman's house in Akash Nagar. Soon after cops got information about the incident at 2.30 am on Saturday night, they reached the spot. Soundarya and his friend Kushal said that last year Nandhu had failed in one of his papers and was upset about this. People around him said he was of a calm nature.

"After post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the family members. It seems to be a case of suicide due to depression. No complaint has been received in the matter. Investigation is going on," Naresh Kumar, ACP, said.

Soundarya said Nandhu cannot take such an extreme step and someone has forced him to do so. " My brother was very calm and religious. He often visited religious places. Even on Friday night, after distributing prasad to the people nearby, he said that he would go to Prayagraj to take a bath."