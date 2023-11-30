Reddy kept everyone guessing over CM's post in case the Congress comes to power.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, who is contesting against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in Kamareddy, deftly avoided directly answering a query as to whom his party will select as chief minister in case it comes to power. Instead, he kept everyone guessing over the hot seat aspired by many.

"There are 85 MLAs and everyone is capable of a CM post. There is a process. It's like a cricket team. First, the players are chosen before identifying or choosing the skipper, who would lead them. Like that, there is no selection of the captain before the team is selected," Reddy told reporters on Thursday.

He continued, "I'm just the party's captain. Once the election is over, the MLAs will have to select the head of the Congress Legislature Party. No need to hurry."

Reddy further said Swearing-in will be held in the LB Stadium at 10.30 am, on December 9, and a over live-telecast, everyone can see. The Congress leader expressed hope that his party will storm to power in Telangana this time, dethroning the KCR-led BRS.

"I don't need to say anything. You know how the Congress party is performing. We formed strategies over issues, after Bharat Jodo Yatra...It is a technical process. 30th November is the polling date, 3rd December is the result date and 9th December is the swearing-in ceremony. People have already decided to form a Congress government here. 'Achhe din' are going to come to Telangana, 'Durala Sarkar' will leave and 'Prajala Sarkar' will come..."