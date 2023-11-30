Hyderabad: Reports of scuffles are pouring in from polling booths in Telangana where voting is underway on Thursday. There are incidents of sporadic violence in few parts of the state. Sources said cadres of the ruling BRS and opposition parties exchanged fistfights against each other. According to sources, BRS workers stopped state Congress president-party candidate Revanth Reddy's brother Kondal Reddy from visiting the polling booth.

A BRS worker said, "Kondal Reddy is roaming around with a fake pass and speaking with the Returning Officer. He is roaming around with 20 people. He went to three polling stations with them in three vehicles but the Police didn't tell them anything...They are indulging in hooliganism after coming here. We got the people accompanying him, arrested by Police. But the Police released them in 10 minutes...We will complain to the Election Commission."

A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Jangaon Assembly Constituency in Telangana while voting was underway on Thursday. As per the reports, a contingent of police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The scuffle reportedly broke out between workers of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP. The purported video of the scuffle was caught on camera and shared on social media. As per the video, an unidentified man is seen slapping another person while holding him by his collar as a policeman proceeds to diffuse the situation. After some time, the man was let off and went on his way.

Voting began at 7 am at various polling booths across the state amid heavy security arrangements. Voters are exercising their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

For the first time in Telangana, home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System, according to a poll official.

Tension prevailed at the Vijaya Meri polling station in Bodhan of Nizamabad district. A fight broke out between Congress and BRS leaders. The police resorted to baton charges and dispersed cadres of both parties.

There was tension at polling station number 245 in Janagama. There was a clash between Congress, CPI, BJP, and BRS men. A fight broke out between the Congress and BRS cadres in Ibrahimpatnam Khanapur of Rangareddy district. An altercation took place at the polling centre of Aiza Government School. A fight broke out between the Congress leaders and the police.

Leaders of the Congress party accused the BRS counterparts of indulging in attacks. A scuffle took place at the Mannanur polling booth of Amrabad mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress Party activists alleged each other of using money to influence voters.