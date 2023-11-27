Hyderabad: The Election Commission has revoked the approval given to the Telangana government to disburse financial assistance meant for farmers under the Rythu Bandhu during the election Model Code of Conduct period ahead of polls in the state.

The ECI in a statement said, "There shall be no disbursement under the Scheme till the Model Code of Conduct in the State of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms." With the EC's refusal of permission, 70 lakh farmers will be bereft of Rythu Bandhu's assistance in the state. Earlier, the poll body approved the disbursal of the rabi instalment by the state government on certain grounds even as the Model Code of Conduct was in force. However, the go-ahead was given on the condition that the state government would not publicise the disbursement.

The state finance minister, T Harish Rao, made an announcement about the disbursal of the financial relief in violation of the poll panel's condition. He had reportedly said, "The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account”.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission on Friday night allowed the distribution of investment assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the Yasangi(Rabi) season. It has been clarified that the payments should be made by the 28th of this month.

Directed to complete the payments as per the instructions issued by the Central Election Commission on October 5, 2018. Every year, the government directly deposits Rs.10,000 in the farmers' accounts for two seasons at the rate of Rs.5,000 per acre per season as investment assistance.

It is customary to release funds before the start of the Yasangi season and the rainy season in the state. This time, due to the coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct in view of the assembly elections, the government did not deposit funds for the Yasangi season. Last month, the government wrote a letter asking the ECI to allow the release of this aid as usual, stating that this is an ongoing scheme and the code should not be applicable.

The EC had sanctioned the deposit of funds three days back. Since the campaign deadline is ending on November 28 evening, it has been ordered not to deposit the funds till the end of polling on November 30.

Soon after the ECI notice came, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday blamed the Congress party for the episode. BRS MLA K. Kavitha alleged that the Congress has once again demonstrated that it is anti-farmer. She claimed that this shows the insecurity the Congress party has because Rs 72,000 crore were disbursed among 65 lakh farmers during the last 10 seasons and farmers are in support of BRS. She was reacting to the ECI’s decision to withdraw permission granted two days ago to disburse the money to farmers under Rythu Bandhu, an ongoing scheme of the state government to provide investment support to farmers.