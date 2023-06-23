Telangana: Spectacular drone show with 800 drones held at 'Martyrs Memorial'

Hyderabad (Telangana): An eye-catching drone show with 800 drones was conducted at the 'Martyrs Memorial' here, after it was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday (June 22) night. The Telangana 'Martyrs Memorial - Amara Deepam' (perpetual light) has been built as a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood.

The memorial has been built in front of the Ambedkar Secretariat, which is the administrative center of Telangana. The Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials in the Telangana government paid tributes to the martyrs of Telangana by lighting candles. After that, a short film was also shown in the audio-visual room of the memorial.

A special drone show with 800 drones, depicting the progress of Telangana, was held. The laser show was the highlight of the Telangana decade celebrations. It was keenly watched by the state CM and other Ministers in the Cabinet. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao also honoured the families of martyrs.

The Telangana government has built the six-storied memorial at a cost of Rs 117.50 crore. The government has provided 3.29 acres of government land for the construction of the memorial. As many as 1,600 metric tonnes of stainless steel have been used for the construction of the memorial building. In addition to several other facilities, the memorial has a museum, photo gallery, convention hall, restaurant and others.

