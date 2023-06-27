TELANGANA CYBER POLICE BUSTS GANG DUPING CREDIT CARD USERS FIVE ACCUSED ARRESTED FROM DELHI

Hyderabad: Cyberabad cyber crime police have busted a gang by arresting five gang members accused of duping people while impersonating as SBI customer care representatives across the country, sources said. The police arrested all the five accused in Delhi and sent them to remand on Monday. One accused is absconding.

Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra, Cybercrime DCP Ritiraj, and ACP Sridhar disclosed the details on Monday. Police said that the gang makes money by buying goods online with the money deducted from credit card users and selling them to others at a low price. Officials said that there are 187 cases against the gang in Telangana alone and 1,502 across the country.

The accused have been identified as Aman Parvez, Ashiq Ali, Ashraf Javed, Shubham Kumar, Abhishek Bharadwaj and Nihal. Police said that the accused have set up fake customer care helpline. An official said that accused Nihal handed over the details of SBI credit card holders collected through various means to other accused.

The accused then called the credit card holders while posing as SBI representatives and take money from them on the pretext of various service charges. From the money collected from the credit card users, the accused bought goods through various e-commerce websites and sell them to one Himanshu of Delhi at a 45 percent discount, police said.

It can be recalled that in April last year, the said gang extorted Rs 15,845 from an account holder in Cyberabad Commissionerate. Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and arrested five people in Delhi.