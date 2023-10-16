Nalgonda: Huge flow of cash just ahead of Telangana polls is keeping the police on tenterhooks. At present, a statewide raid is on to seize money and other valuables. On Sunday, a huge amount of cash, gold, and liquor were seized in a raid conducted at Wadapally check post in Nalgonda district. Cops seized a car worth Rs 18 lakh along with cash of Rs 3.04 crore.

Nalgonda District SP Apurvarao said that strict surveillance arrangements have been made in the border areas of the district as per the orders of the Election Commission.

During the crackdown, Vipul Kumar Bhai (46) and Amar Sinha Jala (52), who are from Ahmedabad, tried to escape in their speeding vehicle when the police were carrying out a search at Madgulapally tollgate.

When cops tried to stop the vehicle at Idulaguda, they fled from there as well. Cops instantly alerted the Miryalaguda police. Miryalaguda cops upon receiving information, waited for them at the Wadapally check post and arrested them.

The SP said that when the vehicle was being checked, cash was found and the car was seized along with the cash. After the election code of conduct came into force in the district, so far cash worth Rs 7.39 crore, Rs 40 lakh worth of liquor, Rs 1.71 crore worth of ganja, and Rs 80 lakh worth of gold jewellery have been seized.