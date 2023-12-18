TELANGANA CONGRESS URGES SONIA GANDHI TO CONTEST FROM STATE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress in its Political Affairs Committee meeting held on Monday passed a resolution requesting AICC former president Sonia Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, Telangana Congress headquarters.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka explained to the PAC members about the financial situation of the state. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, former minister Shabbir Ali said the PAC also passed a resolution thanking the senior leadership who campaigned for the party during the recent assembly polls.

"The PAC unanimously passed a resolution requesting Sonia Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Telangana. We are going to write a letter to her and also to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also contested from Medak earlier. We want her (Sonia) to repeat it (contesting from Telangana)," Ali said.

Each state minister will be appointed as in-charge of a Lok Sabha constituency for next year's general elections, he said. The Congress leader further said the party, after coming to power, has already implemented two out of "six guarantees" and Revanth Reddy will soon announce when the remaining will be implemented.