Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Congress government is all set to form government in Telangana today. A Congress delegation met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday night and expressed their readiness to form the government. The Governor will be informed about the chief ministerial candidate after the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Monday morning.

According to party sources, PCC president and Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy is likely to take oath as Chief Minister. His name is said to have been finalized. Former CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and many others are competing for this CM post. However, Revanth Reddy emerged as the preferred choice for the high command.

The name of the CM candidate is likely to be announced officially after the CLP meeting. Party sources said that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place today evening.

In the results released on Sunday, the Congress, which won 65 seats along with the CPI, achieved the required majority to form the government. Revanth Reddy has announced on several occasions in the past that there will be an oath-taking ceremony at the LB Stadium on December 9th. But instead of waiting that long, it was decided to do it on Monday itself, a day after the results were announced.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, AICC State Affairs Observer Deepadas Munshi, AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, PCC President Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MP Mallu Ravi and others decided to meet with the elected MLAs on Sunday night. However, as it may not be possible for all the MLAs to reach the city by the night. So, it was decided to arrange the CLP meeting at half past nine today morning.

D K Sivakumar, Bosuraju, Ajaykumar, George and Dipadas Munshi will attend this meeting as observers. After talking to the MLAs, the resolution made by the CLP will be sent to the Congress leadership. Later, the choice of the high command will be told to the MLAs and then the Governor will be informed about this.