Hyderabad (Telangana) : In the matter of selecting future chief minister of Telangana, most of the Congress MLAs are leaning towards Pradesh Congres Committee president A Revanth Reddy but the green signal did not yet come from the party high command. Some seniors wanted their names to be considered for the CM candidature, as a result of which the matter was put in the hands of the party Delhi leadership.

There was talk of the swearing-in of the new CM along with two Deputy CMs on Monday. The arrangements were also made at the Raj Bhavan. However, the event was postponed indefinitely following no word from the high command. Speculation is rife now that the new CM will be sworn in on December 9.

On Monday, after discussing the electing its leader in the Assembly, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) passed a one-sentence resolution at its meeting, handing over the responsibility of selecting the CM candidate to the party national president Mallikarjuna Kharge. But till Monday night there was no information from the incharges and observers, who were called to Delhi.

Suspense was still continuing even on Tuesday. AICC incharge Manikrao Thakre and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar went to Delhi and met Kharge. The details of the CLP meeting were reported to him. It is reported that Kharge advised them to meet again on Tuesday and discuss. After that meeting, it was revealed that the matter would be taken to the attention of Sonia Gandhi to take a final decision.

A senior Congress leader said that the delay was due to the presence of the senior leaders in the parliamentary party meeting in Delhi and that the name of Revanth Reddy will be officially announced at an opportune time. Besides Revanth Reddy, others in the CM race are Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. A report to this effect is submitted to high command.

At Monday's meeting at a hotel in Gachibowli, DK Sivakumar, Bosuraju, Ajaykumar, George, and Deepa Dasmunshi have been appointed by the Congress leadership as observers. CM aspirants and their supporters met with DK Shivakumar who was staying in another hotel before the CLP meeting. They presented the reasons for selection as the new CM of Telangana.

A leader is reported to have suggested that there should be only one Deputy Chief Minister instead of two. When the name of a person who participated in the meeting was discussed for the post of speaker, it was learned that he refused it. The observers listened to the views of all the MLAs separately. In this process, some MLAs mentioned the name of Revanth Reddy, while others mentioned the names of Bhatti, Uttam, and Komati Reddy.