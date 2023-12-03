TELANGANA CONGRESS BURSTS INTO CELEBRATIONS TDP FLAG AFLUTTER IN FRONT OF GANDHI BHAVAN

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Congress cadres burst into celebrations and TDP flag kept fluttering in front of Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the grand old party in Hyderabad. Congress cadres accorded a warm reception to on his entry into the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad city after the party's victory in the Assembly elections.Congress Telangana President A. Revanth Reddy

A considerable number of Revanth Reddy's fans in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also arrived at the Gandhi Bhavan armed with their party flags to greet their former party leader. The TDP supporters also waved the yellow flag at the residence of Revanth Reddy in Jubilee Hills and also kept doing so in the rally taken out by him from his residence to the Gandhi Bhavan.

History was rewritten in the politics of Telugu States as the TDP sympathisers kept aside their long-drawn arch rivalry with the grand old party and took part in the victory celebrations of the Congress. Since the beginning, Revanth Reddy has been issuing statements in favour of the TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu.